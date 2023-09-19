Accenture invests in generative AI startup Writer

September 19, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Irish-American IT services firm, Accenture has invested in generative AI platform Writer, through its corporate venture capital arm, Accenture Ventures. The enterprise-focused startup announced it raised $100 million in its Series B funding round led by ICONIQ Growth with other investors like Balderton Capital and Insight Partners aside from Accenture.

Writer helps businesses complete tasks related to content creation across departments like sales, operations, HR, marketing, and others, to increase productivity. The company has 14 different AI models available that can be finetuned to help enterprises with functions like writing emails, transcribing audio and summarising it.

Notably, the market for generative AI content generation is already crowded with bigger startups like OpenAI and other notable ones like Anthropic and Mistral AI, besides enterprise platforms like Jasper and Cohere.

“It’s pretty simple. Enterprises want impactful and secure generative AI applications, they want them integrated into their tools and workflows, and they want it soon. Writer is the only full-stack generative AI platform, and that is why our customers’ generative AI use cases actually make it to production,” said May Habib, CEO and co-founder of Writer. “Joining Accenture’s ‘Project Spotlight’ program will enable Writer to benefit from Accenture’s expertise from decades of deploying AI across industries and functions, and help us grow by driving broader awareness of our capabilities.”

In mid-June, Accenture announced a $3 billion investment in Data and AI practice over the next three years. The IT giant also said that it will double its AI talent base to 80,000 people through hiring and training.

“Our continued investments in generative AI platforms will empower clients across all industries to transform how they create, personalize and distribute content at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity,” said Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer of Accenture Song. “We’ve entered a new era of tech-powered creativity and believe Writer’s enterprise-ready platform is a strong addition to Accenture’s comprehensive set of generative AI capabilities, tools and expertise, helping our clients capitalize on a wide range of uses across marketing and sales.”

Writer, is a part of Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an investment program started by the company in 2020 for emerging technology startups.

