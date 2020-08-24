About 66% Indian companies faced data breaches, survey finds

About 66% Indian companies reported at least one data breach since shifting to work-from-home setup, a survey by security firm Barracuda Networks found.
1,055 business decision-makers across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India took the survey to report security challenges they faced since going remote.
Over 65% Indian companies reported an increase in email phishing attacks.
The survey revealed that nearly half the respondents did not have up-to-date cybersecurity systems to handle vulnerabilities posed by full-time remote working.
Almost 90% Indian companies see the necessity to accelerate digital transformation within the next few months to ease the burden faced on traditional business model by working from home.
More than 80% companies have also fast-tracked plans to move to a complete cloud-based model particularly in IT, manufacturing and healthcare sectors, the report said.
82% of business leaders said they are planning to keep remote working in place for employee productivity and business continuity even after the pandemic is over.
