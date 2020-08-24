Technology

About 66% Indian companies faced data breaches, survey finds

Over 65% Indian companies reported an increase in email phishing attacks.

About 66% Indian companies reported at least one data breach since shifting to work-from-home setup, a survey by security firm Barracuda Networks found.

1,055 business decision-makers across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India took the survey to report security challenges they faced since going remote.

The survey revealed that nearly half the respondents did not have up-to-date cybersecurity systems to handle vulnerabilities posed by full-time remote working.

Almost 90% Indian companies see the necessity to accelerate digital transformation within the next few months to ease the burden faced on traditional business model by working from home.

More than 80% companies have also fast-tracked plans to move to a complete cloud-based model particularly in IT, manufacturing and healthcare sectors, the report said.

82% of business leaders said they are planning to keep remote working in place for employee productivity and business continuity even after the pandemic is over.

