Abbott launches FreeStyle LibreLink app to measure glucose level without pricking

November 24, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Abbott on Thursday launched its digital health tool, FreeStyle LibreLink app in India. The mobile app allows people who use the FreeStyle Libre system to measure their glucose readings on their mobile phones without pricking.

The mobile app is compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones.

The mobile app uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to transfer glucose data from the sensor to the mobile app. It allows people to help track eight-hour glucose history, real-time trend patterns to manage food, insulin use, medication and exercise on their smartphone.

The FreeStyle LibreLink app enables people with diabetes to see their glucose data in real-time on their smartphones and share the information with their doctors through LibreView and LibreLinkUp.

LibreView is a cloud-based diabetes management system that enables the patient to share their glucose insights with their healthcare provider. LibreLinkUp is a mobile app for parents and caregivers, allowing them to check glucose history and trends for child or elderly.

People using the FreeStyle LibreLink app have access to latest updates and new features in comparison to the FreeStyle Libre reader. This includes a larger, high-resolution display, text-to-speech capabilities for glucose readings (when enabled), and data shared automatically through the app without the need to upload it manually.

“By launching an integrated FreeStyle Libre digital platform, Abbott aims to empower people to better manage their diabetes through easy monitoring, easy insights and easy connection,” Abbott said.