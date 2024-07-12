A young tech enthusiast toys with AI

Udayashankar R. dropped out of school when the pandemic struck in 2020. He was then in Standard 8.

Now, four years later, at the age of 15, Udayashankar is the chief technology officer of a start-up, Urav Advanced Learning Systems Private Limited, with a technology product already in productization stage and the latest product, Multitalk Avatar AI Suite, undergoing testing. In between, he cleared Standard 10 through the National Institute of Open Schooling.

Aided by his very supportive father Ravi Kumar, Udayashankar has put up a demonstration of a humanoid Artificial Intelligence-driven kiosk, which can be trained as a personalised customer service agent or adviser and is among the bunch of apps embedded in the Multitalk Avatar AI Suite, at the International Conclave on GenAI here.

Attending a workshop on robotics during the summer after the fourth standard triggered the imagination of the technology enthusiast in the youngster. Then in 2020, before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill, he happened to visit the Louvre Museum in France.

“I was given a device that gave me a description of each exhibited piece of art and helped me navigate inside the museum. That was the inspiration behind my first major product, which helped the visually challenged navigate inside a building. That is now in the productization stage,” said Udayashankar.

Multitalk Avatar AI Suite also had a similar inspiration behind it. He once rang up his grandmother who for some reason could not attend the call. That triggered the idea of generating a clone of his grandmother using AI so that he could keep on talking to her whenever he wished to.

That idea was further expanded, and the Suite so developed now boasts multiple AI-driven apps for creating a friend in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality from the photo of one’s real friend, business and retail support/sales/logistics agent with computer vision, personalised medical and clinic assistant, personalised financial assistant, and a remote teacher.

Standing in front of the digital kiosk, advAIsa, developed as AI-driven business and retail support/sales/logistics agent, Udayashankar said its application could be ubiquitous from metro stations to kirana stores. It can also be downloaded on smartphones from Play Store.

“It is supported by Bhashini, an AI-powered Indian language translation tool that can translate 22 Indian languages and depends on Google translator for all major foreign languages. A potential user can speak to the app in his native language, and it will recognise, process the message, and respond in the same language,” said Udayashankar.

The youngster has no doubt that his future lies in the world of technology and is working on ways to get maximum international exposure for his product, which has an Indian patent.

