A wearable device provides at-home ozone therapy for patients

There’s an increase in life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections which result in challenging wound complications and have limited treatment options.

Researchers at Purdue University have created a portable, wearable device for at-home ozone therapy to patients.

Ozone therapy is an anti-microbial treatment that requires patients to travel to clinical setting for treatment by trained practitioners.

A breathable patch is applied to the wound and connected to a small, battery-powered, ozone-generating device, Purdue said in a statement.

The ozone gas is transported to the skin surface at the wound site and provides a targeted approach for wound healing.

The team worked with Purdue Research Foundation to patent the technology, the statement read.

This type of treatment kills the bacteria on the surface of the wound or diabetic ulcer and accelerates the healing process.

