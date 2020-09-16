A wearable device provides at-home ozone therapy for patients

Researchers at Purdue University have created a portable, wearable device for at-home ozone therapy to patients.
Ozone therapy is an anti-microbial treatment that requires patients to travel to clinical setting for treatment by trained practitioners.
A breathable patch is applied to the wound and connected to a small, battery-powered, ozone-generating device, Purdue said in a statement.
The ozone gas is transported to the skin surface at the wound site and provides a targeted approach for wound healing.
The team worked with Purdue Research Foundation to patent the technology, the statement read.
This type of treatment kills the bacteria on the surface of the wound or diabetic ulcer and accelerates the healing process.
The low-cost innovation comes as an increase in life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections has resulted in challenging wound complications and limited choices for effective treatments, Purdue said.
