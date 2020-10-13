A surge in fake Amazon sites ahead of Prime Day may put millions of shoppers’ data at risk

This comes ahead of Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day that is said to attract more than 150 million Prime members. In 2019, Amazon had sold more than 175 million items.

A surge in the number of fake websites that use Amazon's brand and logo may make millions of shoppers prone to phishing attacks and data theft, online fraud detection firm Bolster said in a statement.

This year, the online retailer is offering more than a million deals for a period of 48 hours, starting October 13 in 19 countries including the U.S., UK, China, Germany and Singapore.

The number of malicious domains containing the words 'Amazon' and 'Prime' doubled in the past month, compared to the previous month, according to Check Point, another security research firm. These domains are easy ways for hackers to lure customers into keying-in their most sensitive data, such as credit card information, names, birthday, email and physical addresses, and other details, into the hacker’s malicious site.

One campaign targets 'returns' or 'order cancellations' related to Prime Day. The URL 'www.amazoncustomersupport[.]net' is designed to mimic an authentic Amazon site, and the webpage could easily fool an unsuspecting shopper.

Signs of a fraudulent website include availability of a customer support number, when in reality Amazon encourages the use of support through its website. Other signs include debit and credit card information requests for refund and log-ins without passwords.

Another fraudulent site promotes an Amazon loyalty program and offers a free iPhone 11 Pro for answering a few survey questions. The user is asked four easy questions and then directed to a simple game that looks like they should lose. They win by default and are required to enter credit card information for a $1 to receive the iPhone 11 Pro.

The site claims the phone will be delivered by courier in 5-7 days. The $999 phone will never arrive, and the shopper begin to see strange charges on the credit card number provided, the statement said.

Easy ways to prevent being defrauded include checking for misspellings in the website, looking for the 'secure' button in the HTTP address and being aware of discounts that may be too good to be true.