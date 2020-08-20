A startup is planning a comeback for the iconic BlackBerry phones

New BlackBerry 5G Android smartphone with physical keyboard will be launched in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe.
BlackBerry has granted the right to develop and market the phone to a Texas-based startup OnwardMobility. The startup with less than 50 employees will conduct product planning and market development for BlackBerry smartphones.
OnwardMobility has also signed an agreement with Foxconn’s subsidiary FIH Mobile to design and manufacture BlackBerry devices under strict guidelines to ensure component, device and supply chain integrity.
The new devices are said to have enterprise and government-level security with 5G compatibility.
“BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with physical keyboard, leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry.
