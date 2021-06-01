A space fridge to keep astronauts’ food fresh

In a project funded by NASA, a team of engineers from Purdue University, Air Squared, and Whirlpool are building a prototype that can operate just as well in outer space as it does on Earth.

A team of researchers is building a refrigerator that can keep food cold on longer missions in space, at zero gravity. It is aimed at giving astronauts a supply of food that could last five to six years.

The device is about the size of a microwave oven that can fit into the International Space Station’s rack system and can store biological samples for science experiments.

In a project funded by NASA, a team of engineers from Purdue University, Air Squared, and Whirlpool are building a prototype that can operate just as well in outer space as it does on Earth.

"We want to have a refrigeration cycle that is resistant to zero gravity and works to normal specifications,” said Eckhard Groll, head of Purdue’s School of Mechanical Engineering. “Our preliminary analysis clearly shows that our design allows gravity to have less impact on that cycle.”

Purdue researchers also demonstrated that the refrigerator can operate in different orientations, even upside down, an important capability for the variable gravity of lunar and planetary missions.

The team ran three experiments to test the machine in a specially-designed plane that flew in microgravity. They found that the fridge could operate in microgravity without any liquid flooding.

The oil-free vapor-compressor inside the fridge removes concerns about oil not flowing where it should in zero gravity.

Astronauts have been going to space since 1961, but they still don’t have a refrigerator like this, and have to eat canned and dried food that have only three years of shelf life.