GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A software update is crashing OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro phones’ motherboard; users complain of exorbitant repair charges

For some users, the device would lag and then heat up before shutting down completely while for others it stopped responding randomly and just crashed

Updated - August 26, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Several OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro users have reported a critical issue with the motherboard, which causes sudden crashes. 

FILE PHOTO: Several OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro users have reported a critical issue with the motherboard, which causes sudden crashes.  | Photo Credit: THG

Several OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro users have reported a critical issue with the motherboard, which causes sudden crashes. A post on X by the OnePlus Club shared screenshots of multiple complaints from affected users saying that the company had not offered any support with the matter. 

One owner claimed that a OnePlus service centre demanded Rs. 42,000 to repair their OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that had motherboard issue. The flagship device from the Chinese handset maker is currently sold at Rs. 44, 499 on Flipkart. The user shared that after downloading a software update, the phone kept beeping and froze. 

For some users, the device would lag and then heat up before shutting down completely while for others it stopped responding randomly and just crashed. Users said that restarting the phones hadn’t worked. 

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and Buds 3 launched in India

The company hasn’t yet commented on the problem even as users are demanding free repairs and extended warranty. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A month ago, the brand had announced a lifetime display warranty for users who were impacted from a green line issue that had been plaguing AMOLED display panels for smartphones in the last year. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.