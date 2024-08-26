A software update is crashing OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro phones’ motherboard; users complain of exorbitant repair charges

Several OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro users have reported a critical issue with the motherboard, which causes sudden crashes. A post on X by the OnePlus Club shared screenshots of multiple complaints from affected users saying that the company had not offered any support with the matter.

One owner claimed that a OnePlus service centre demanded Rs. 42,000 to repair their OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that had motherboard issue. The flagship device from the Chinese handset maker is currently sold at Rs. 44, 499 on Flipkart. The user shared that after downloading a software update, the phone kept beeping and froze.

For some users, the device would lag and then heat up before shutting down completely while for others it stopped responding randomly and just crashed. Users said that restarting the phones hadn’t worked.

The company hasn’t yet commented on the problem even as users are demanding free repairs and extended warranty.

A month ago, the brand had announced a lifetime display warranty for users who were impacted from a green line issue that had been plaguing AMOLED display panels for smartphones in the last year.