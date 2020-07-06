Watch | A 'Smart Swab Robot' to help collect COVID-19 test samples

06 July 2020 15:30 IST

A video of a smart swab robot which works automatically through an app, eliminating the need for any human interference

A Coimbaore-based robotics engineer has developed a COVID-19 'Smart Swab Robot' to collect test samples. This device is attached to a smartphone which can be operated using another smartphone from a safe distance. It eliminates the need for any human interference, thus reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

