A smart glove that can translate sign language

Scientists have created a low-cost smart glove that can wirelessly translate sign language into text and control objects in virtual reality games.

The device, called “The Language of Glove”, was built for less than $100 using stretchable and printable electronics that are inexpensive, commercially available and easy to assemble.

“Gesture recognition is just one demonstration of this glove’s capabilities,” said Timothy O’Connor, a PhD student at the University of California San Diego.

Off-the-shelf parts

The team built the device using a leather athletic glove and adhered nine stretchable sensors to the back at the knuckles — two on each finger and one on the thumb.

Stainless steel thread connects each of the sensors to a low power, custom-made printed circuit board that’s attached to the back of the wrist. The sensors change their electrical resistance when stretched or bent. This allows them to code for different letters of the American Sign Language alphabet based on the positions of all nine knuckles.

A straight or relaxed knuckle is encoded as “0” and a bent knuckle is encoded as “1.” When signing a letter, the glove creates a nine-digit binary key that translates into that letter.

For example, the code for the letter “A” (thumb straight, all other fingers curled) is “011111111” while the code for “B” (thumb bent, all other fingers straight) is “100000000.”

The low-power printed circuit board on the glove converts the nine-digit key into a letter and then transmits the signals via Bluetooth to a smartphone or computer screen.