A sheet of paper as a music player’s keyboard

03 September 2020 09:38 IST

The team demonstrated that paper sheets from a notebook can be transformed into music player interfaces for users to choose songs, play them and change volume.

Engineers at Purdue University have developed a printing process that can make any paper or cardboard function like a keypad.

The team expects the new technology to transform paper sheets from a notebook into a music player interface and make food packages interactive.

This will also allow users to directly sign on food packages that are home delivered, said Ramses Martinez, an assistant professor at Purdue's School of Industrial Engineering.

The paper interface does not require any battery or external power sources to operate. They are powered by vertical power sensors that gather energy from their contact with the user.

The conversion method makes the paper water-, oil- and dust-proof as the paper is coated with highly fluorinated molecules. The coating enables to print multiple layers of circuits on the paper, so that the ink does not spread from one layer to the next, preventing any damage, said Martinez.

The team believes that the technology is compatible with conventional large-scale printing processes, and can be used commercially to convert traditional cardboard packaging into smart packaging or a smart human-machine interface.