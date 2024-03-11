A possibly manipulated photo of the UK royal family is going viral on social media

Reuters, the Associated Press, AFP, and Getty Images have retracted an official photo featuring the Princess of Wales and her three children amidst concerns that the photo was digitally altered.
Released by the official @KensingtonRoyal X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday for Mother’s Day, the photo showed a smiling Princess Catherine “Kate” Middleton embracing her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her youngest son, Prince Louis. Her eldest son, Prince George, hugs her from behind.
However, users pointed to what they claimed were digital distortions around Charlotte’s hand and sleeve. Zooming into the princess’s left sleeve and wrist shows a section that looks as though it has been erased.
Soon afterwards, news outlets began to pull the image or said they were contacting the palace for clarification.
It is not yet confirmed to what extent the photo was digitally altered, and whether or not this was achieved with generative AI tools, as some social media users claimed.