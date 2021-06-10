A new protocol to transfer data over the Internet

Fastly, an internet infrastructure company, says the new internet protocol QUIC improves speed and security of data transfer, and has a faster recovery mechanism.

A new data transmission protocol could replace Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), the most commonly used method to send and receive Internet traffic.

"The internet transport ecosystem has been ossified for decades now, and QUIC breaks out of this ossification," said Jana Iyengar, one of the designers of QUIC and an engineer from internet infrastructure company, Fastly. "QUIC is poised to lead the charge on the next generation of internet innovations."

Starting as an experiment at Google, QUIC was later developed through a collaborative and standardisation process at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). IETF sets standards for the global network, and published QUIC as a standard last week.

The protocol reduces the latency of Google Search responses by 8% on desktops and around 4% on mobiles, Google said in a research paper published in 2017. It also reduces buffering time of a YouTube video by 18% for desktop users and around 15% for mobile users.

TCP, a standard that dates back to the internet of 1974, governs the transfer of data across the Internet between different computing devices. It also helps to recover lost data packets.

