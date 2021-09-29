A new malware is stealing users’ data on popular gaming platforms, Kaspersky says

29 September 2021 19:29 IST

The malware is said to be highly capable of evading detection and protection against reverse engineering and malware analysis

A new malware dubbed BloodyStealer is being sold on darknet forums and used to steal gamers’ accounts on popular gaming platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Origin, security firm Kaspersky found.

The trojan-stealer is capable of gathering an expert treating various types of data, for cookies, passwords, forms, banking cards from browsers, screenshots, login memory, and sessions from various applications, Kaspersky found. The malware is said to particularly target popular gaming companies in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

First spotted in March, the malware is said to be highly capable of evading detection and protection against reverse engineering and malware analysis. It is being sold on underground forums for attractive prices of less than $10 for a monthly subscription or $40 for a lifetime substitution, Kaspersky added.

While BloodyStealer is not made exclusively for stealing game-related information, the platforms it can target clearly point to the demand of this type of data among cybercriminals. Logs, accounts, in-game goods – all of these game-related products are sold on the darknet in bulk or individually for an attractive price, the report added.

“The developers behind this stealer also added capabilities, such as grabbing information related to online gaming platforms. This information can then be sold on different underground platforms or Telegram channels that are dedicated to selling access to online gaming accounts, Dmitry Galov, security researcher at Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team, noted.