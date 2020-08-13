A hologram making machine lets you video chat with human-sized images in real time

13 August 2020 14:20 IST

The machine will allow users to talk in real time with a life-sized hologram of another person, interact with recorded holograms of historical figures or deceased relatives.

“You can stay on opposite of your loved ones and look at them in their eyes in the real human sized form,” said David Nussbaum, the chief executive officer of PORTL and founder of the device.

It is a human sized ‘holoportation’ machine that will beam your 4K holographic presence from anywhere to anywhere in real time, David said.

Each device is 7 feet tall, 5 feet wide and 2 feet deep. Anyone with a camera and white background can send a hologram to the machine. David calls this process holoportation.

The device has two speakers embedded on raw steel front bezel on the left and right side of the device. It also comes with a camera embedded on the bezel at the top. Besides capturing the video of the interactive session, the camera helps keep the device secured as it can view everything around the standalone machine.

The camera has a feature called motion capture, which gets triggered when someone comes in front of the machine. For example, if the machine is placed in retail or hospitality establishment, and a visitor or general customer walks in front of the machine, it will initiate the motion capture. The device will start a piece of content, like asking the customer to come near it and describe its own features, David said.

The camera can also support facial recognition technology and use AI to identify faces.

PORTL Hologram device in an event | Photo Credit: PORTL

The device is easy to use and can be installed by plugging it into the wall. The user can access the device through an app on the phone or smart tablet which has all the content. The user has to just press the button and the content shows right up on the device.

The machine is priced at $60,000. And for an additional $25,000, users can equip it with AI technology for hologram recording.