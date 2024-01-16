A comprehensive guide to every video game release in January 2024

January 16, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

While January tends to be a quieter month for game releases, following the festive shopping sprees and holiday sales, 2024 has other plans.

It’s set to deliver intense combat experiences with releases like Tekken 8, the adventurous quests of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and the action-packed narratives of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The video game lineup for January 2024 showcases a multitude of sequels, extending their narratives alongside the debut of fresh titles. Notable follow-ups include Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, and Turnip Boy Robs A Bank.

These sequels delve deeper into their established worlds, providing both longtime fans and newcomers with engaging experiences.

Moreover, the month welcomes entirely new games, introducing novel adventures to kickstart the new year.

The beginning of 2024 brings a mix of game releases in January. Here’s what’s on the horizon:

Bulletstorm VR (PC, PS5, Quest) — January 18

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — January 18

Another Code: Recollection (Switch) — January 19

Palworld (PC) — January19 (early access)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (PS5) — January 19

Howl (PS5, Xbox Series X) —January 23

Enshrouded (PC) — January 24 (early access)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) — January 25

Under-Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC) — January 25

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — January 26

Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — January 26

One Punch Man: World (Android, iOS, PC) — January 31

