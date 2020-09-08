A brain implant in paralysed person helps control computer cursor

08 September 2020 19:25 IST

The team developed a Brain Computer Interface (BCI) algorithm that uses machine learning to match brain activity recorded by the ECoG electrodes to the user’s desired cursor movements.

Researchers used machine learning to help a paralysed person control mouse cursor using their brain activity. The individual did not require extensive training.

A team from University of California San Francisco(UCSF) used a pad of electrodes called ECoG array in an individual paralysed in all four limbs. They placed the pad surgically on the surface of the brain. The person used the implant to control a computer cursor on the screen.

The EcoG array allow long-term, stable recordings of neural activity and have been approved for seizure monitoring in epilepsy patients.

“Adapting an artificial learning system to work smoothly with the brain’s sophisticated long-term learning schemas is something that’s never been shown before in a paralyzed person,” said Karunesh Ganguly, study’s senior author and associate professor at UCSF’s Department of Neurology.

To start with, the researchers reset the algorithm each day. The participant would begin by imagining specific neck and wrist movements while watching the cursor move across the screen. Gradually the computer algorithm would match the cursor’s movements to the brain activity this generated, passing over the cursor control to the user.

However, resetting the algorithm every day limited the level of control that could be achieved. It could take hours to master control of the device, and some days the participant would just give up.

The researchers then allowed the algorithm to update and match the participant’s brain activity without resetting it each day. The interplay between brain signals and the machine learning-enhanced algorithm resulted in consistent improvements in performance.

“We see this as trying to build a partnership between two learning systems – brain and computer – that ultimately lets the artificial interface become an extension of the user, like their own hand or arm,” said Ganguly.

The researchers observed over time that the study participant’s brain activity developed a consistent mental “model” for controlling the BCI interface. When the interface was reset after several weeks of continuous learning, the participant rapidly re-established the same patterns of neural activity for controlling the device.

BCI systems haven’t been able to tap into the brain’s natural learning before this as they had to be reset and recalibrated each day.

“It’s like asking someone to learn to ride a bike over and over again from scratch," said Ganguly.

The “pincushion-style” electrodes that most of the researchers used in the BCI systems earlier would capture more sensitive recordings but tend to move over time, changing the signals. Also, these electrodes penetrated brain tissue leading to their rejection by the immune system that would weaken these signals.

ECoG arrays are less sensitive than these traditional implants, but they are much stable over long-terms.