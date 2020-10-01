A biometric system uses finger vein to establish identity

01 October 2020 21:28 IST

An upgrade to the basic fingerprint biometric system, it allows accurate identification with multiple fingers as well.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

A new biometric system developed by researchers at the University of Buffalo uses 3D images of finger vein to establish identity.

Since no two people have the exact same 3D vein pattern, faking a vein biometric authentication would require creating an exact 3D replica, which is impossible, according to the study titled ‘3D Finger Vein Biometric Authentication with Photoacoustic Tomography’.

Advertising

Advertising

The team used an imaging technique called photo-acoustic tomography for the 3D finger vein biometric authentication. The technique uses light to identify the vein. The system then detects that with an ultrasound detector, and uses it to reconstruct a 3D image of the veins.

The tests could accurately accept or reject identities 99% of the time, the study showed.

The method could be used to enable better authentication techniques to protect personnel data and sensitive documents as it detects invisible features in 3D. It could also ensure specificity and anti-spoofing features.

Also read | Amazon customers can use just their palm to make payments at select stores

The team also designed an imaging window that allows the hand to be naturally placed on the platform, similar to a full-size fingerprint scanner. Additionally, a matching algorithm was developed, that allows biometric identification and matching of features in 3D space.

The technique is also effective when multiple fingers are used.