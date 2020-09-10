A battery-free gaming device for indefinite gameplay

Researchers from the Northwestern University and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands researchers claim to have created a battery-less and failure-resilient clone of the 8-bit Nintendo Game Boy, one of the most popular hand-held gaming consoles of all-time.

Researchers have developed a battery-free, hand-held video game console that uses energy from user activity and sun to allow indefinite gameplay without stopping to recharge the battery.

“Sustainable gaming will become a reality, and we made a major step in that direction — by getting rid of the battery completely,” said Przemyslaw Pawelczak, co-lead of the research at TU Delft.

Researchers from the Northwestern University and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands researchers claim to have created a battery-less and failure-resilient clone of the 8-bit Nintendo Game Boy, one of the most popular hand-held gaming consoles of all-time.

When a user presses a button, the device converts that energy into something that powers gaming, said Josiah Hester, another co-leader of the research.

This gaming platform named ENGAGE has the size and form factor of the original Game Boy, and imitates the Game Boy processor. It has a set of solar panels attached to the front of the chassis that help use solar energy as the other form of energy to power the device.

The researchers made the system hardware and software to be energy efficient, allowing an acceptable duration of gameplay between power failures. They developed a new technique of storing the system state, in non-volatile memory, minimizing overhead and allowing fast restoration once power returns.

Players do not need to save games like in traditional platforms, and can continue gameplay from the same point where they left even if it is a mid-jump in a platform game such as Super Mario Land.

The researchers believe that the new device will help to replace batteries, which are expensive and environmentally hazardous.

The teams will present the research in a virtual event UbiComp 2020, a conference in the field of interactive systems, on Sept. 15.