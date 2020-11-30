83% of Indian employees worried about returning to office without COVID-19 vaccine, study says

Image used for representation purpose.

30 November 2020 16:51 IST

Indian employees are rapidly adopting digital toolkits and skills with a concern of being left behind as remote working has accelerated the move to a digital-first environment.

Indian workforce is concerned about going back to the office in the absence of COVID-19 vaccine, and with restrictions still in effect, according to a report by software firm Atlassian.

About 83% of the 1,425 participants in India from tier 1, 2 and 3 cities said they were apprehensive about returning to the office, according to the report titled ‘Reworking Work: Understanding The Rise of Work Anywhere’.

“The research findings point to how the ‘new normal’ will shape work, relationships and collaboration in the future,” Dinesh Ajmera, Head of Engineering at Atlassian, said.

The report stated that a larger proportion of employees in India would prefer to work completely from home compared to employees in other countries that were surveyed. One of the contributing factors to this could be improved job satisfaction, as stated by 70% of the people in the study. While the majority of them were annoyed that it took a pandemic to allow them to work from home.

Most of them also thought that the remote work has brought the members of their team closer to each other and improved teamwork compared to pre-COVID.

In case of the managers, half of them said, their job security was much better now than before the pandemic, which has triggered a shift in managerial roles making them more integral to workflows and productivity than ever.

Although, from a work-life balance point of view, 81% of people in India said it’s more challenging to separate work and personal lives, compared to 79% in Australia and 58% in the US.

“Beyond the work context, people are picking up digital communications to stay connected. People who never previously used digital tools to stay in touch have been forced to adapt,” the report said.

“The introduction of social distancing and remote working has pushed people into a digital realm.”

The study was commissioned by Atlassian and conducted by the Australian research agency PaperGiant. It is an extension of the previous global survey conducted in early 2020 with knowledge workers in Australia, USA, Japan, Germany and France, an Atlassian release noted.