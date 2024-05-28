GIFT a SubscriptionGift
82% Indians against use of GenAI in election campaigns: Report

As misinformation becomes harder to detect and more widespread, 81% of Indians worry that the content they consume online could be altered to fuel misinformation. 

Updated - May 28, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: 82% Indians want candidates to be prohibited from using generative AI in election campaigns, according to a survey by Adobe. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The PDF maker shared its findings in a report titled, ‘Future of Trust’, that surveyed over 2,000 Indians. It found 94% want government to coordinate with tech companies to prevent deepfakes and misinformation from marring the elections. 

As misinformation becomes harder to detect and more widespread, 81% of Indians worry that the content they consume online could be altered to fuel misinformation, while an equivalent number also said that it is becoming difficult to verify whether the content, they consume online is trustworthy. 

This has impacted their social media usage with 45% Indians saying they have stopped using a specific platform because of fake news. Also, around 94% also said that children should be taught media literacy skills as part of their school curriculum to tackle the issues pertaining to AI-enabled misinformation.

Elections 2024 | How far will AI go?

“We are excited about the potential for generative AI to enhance creativity and productivity, but it is also a transformational technology that demands thoughtful consideration of its societal impact. Our Future of Trust Study underscores the urgent need for media literacy campaigns to educate the consumers about the dangers of deepfakes and to empower them with tools to discern fact from fiction. With the ongoing elections, now is the time to embrace protective technologies like Content Credentials to rebuild trust in the digital ecosystem,” says Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India.

In March this year, Adobe launched Content Credentials to label AI-generated images accordingly. 

