80% of Indian companies hit by cybersecurity incidents after miscommunication with IT team: Kaspersky report

February 21, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky’s survey of more than 1,300 business leaders reported that 80% of “top-tier managers” in Indian companies admitted that miscommunication with the IT security team led to at least one cybersecurity incident.

Miscommunication increased when the survey respondents were not linked to the IT department or IT security team, reported Kaspersky on Monday.

“According to the results of the study, 100% of non-IT respondents experienced miscommunications regarding IT security. With regards to consequences, most often a breakdown in communications leads to serious projects delays (81%) and cybersecurity incidents (80%),” said the report.

These misunderstandings often resulted in repeated cybersecurity incidents, wasted budgets, loss of employees, and poor inter-team relationships, according to those surveyed.

Executives also admitted that poor communication with the IT team made them doubt their IT professionals’ skills, caused worry to the company’s teams, and affected work performance.

“Clear communication between a company’s executives and IT security management is a prerequisite for corporate business security,” concluded Alexey Vovk, Head of Information Security at Kaspersky.