78% Indians prefer streaming online content on their TVs finds study

January 22, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

78% respondents of a study conducted on TV streaming trends said they preferred streaming online content on their TVs through streaming sticks, smart TVs, and set-top-boxes compared to their other available options like smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The study conducted by NielsenIQ and commissioned by Amazon in India further found that 66% of the respondents streamed five hours daily over the weekend, as opposed to less than three hours during the weekdays. Additionally, 97% preferred to stream online content on TV around dinner time, and 74% of them watched the same with family especially spouse and children.

Comedy was the most popular genre closely followed by sports, thriller, romantic, horror and international TV shows.

Lag-free streaming was found to be the most sought-after feature according to 39% of the respondents while a wide range of OTT apps was found to be the second most important feature with 24% votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Other preferences were availability of voice assistant, content and controlling smart home appliances, and ability to stream online content and live TV shows from DTH channels on a single screen.

“Online video streaming has come a long way since its inception, and so has streaming habits of consumers. What has remained a constant is our preference to view content on the biggest screen in our homes – the television”, Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India said.

The study is based on responses from 12 major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The sample size included 800 respondents between the ages 25-45 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.