75% employees say AI helps improve mental health: Oracle survey

According to the findings of a survey run by Oracle, 75% employees believed artificial intelligence (AI) has helped improve their mental health, either directly or indirectly.

The technology company surveyed over 12,000 participants, comprising managers, staff, HR professionals and C-suite leaders, across 11 countries, including the U.S., India, France, Italy and Germany.

The respondents were asked about mental health attitudes, AI, digital assistants, chatbots and robots at workplace.

More than 80% respondents said the pandemic negatively affected their mental health, making 2020 the most stressful year ever.

They said, AI has helped improve wellbeing by providing necessary information on the job, automating tasks and reducing stress. It has also helped prioritise tasks and reduce workload to prevent burnout.

The pandemic triggered a mass adoption of collaboration and video-conferencing tools, making technology part of daily workplace routines. It includes the use of robots and chatbots to provide quick, judgment-free, and unbiased help to employees. More than 80% people believe robots can support mental health better than humans.

Over 90% respondents in India and China said they are more open to talking to a robot over their manager, the survey noted.

Some mental health technology employees wish to see in the workplace, include access to wellness and meditation apps, chatbots to answer health-related queries, on-demand counseling services and proactive health monitoring tools.