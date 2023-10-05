ADVERTISEMENT

68% of Indian respondents expect businesses to protect consumers when deploying generative AI: Report

October 05, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Thoughtworks surveyed 1,000 consumers each from ten countries to understand how people feel about generative AI technology

The Hindu Bureau

Indian survey respondents were keen to see rules and safeguards surrounding the use of generative AI [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Technology consultancy Thoughtworks’ international survey on generative artificial intelligence (AI) found that most Indian respondents welcome advances in this technology, but also want to see governmental regulations and safeguards.

Thoughtworks said that 69% of Indian survey respondents were excited about generative AI, which was higher than the global average of 30%.

68% of those surveyed in India felt businesses should protect their customers when deploying generative AI.

More than 80% of Indian survey respondents also said they were “most likely” to buy from a business that used generative AI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
ChatGPT is no more constrained by 2021 knowledge cutoff; OpenAI lets it browse the web for current information

However, the company’s press statement noted “equal amounts of anticipation and apprehension amongst Indian customers about GenAI.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Indian survey respondents were keen to see rules and safeguards surrounding the use of generative AI in order to care for customers while also pursuing innovation.

Over 90% of those surveyed were in favour of businesses experimenting with generative AI, while 95% felt that government regulations were needed to hold such businesses accountable.

The study, ‘GenAI: What consumers want,’ surveyed 10,000 consumers in August 2023, with 1,000 each based in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, UK, and the U.S.

“In a world where trust is paramount, businesses must understand that gaining the public’s confidence through ethical AI is not just a regulatory obligation, it’s a strategic advantage,” said Mike Mason, Chief AI officer at Thoughtworks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US