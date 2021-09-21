60% of apps delisted from Apple's App Store didn't have any privacy policy: Report

The firm notes that 15% of apps delisted from Google and Apple may still remain installed on consumer devices, which poses a threat to consumer privacy, security, and brand safety for advertisers.

About 60% of apps delisted from Apple and 25% from Google in the first half of this year had no privacy policy. Of these, 26% of the apps delisted by Google are from Russia, and 60% of delisted apps from Apple are from China, according to Pixalate, a fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform.

The firm also estimates that 90% of the delisted apps targeted children aged 12 or below. It analysed more than 5 million mobile apps across the two app stores, and found that more than 813,000 apps, over 15% were delisted in the first half of 2021.

Pixalate cites app store policy breach, developer withdrawal, and request for risky permissions like access to camera and GPS coordinates as some of the reasons for app delisting.

