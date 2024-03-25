ADVERTISEMENT

60% of children at risk of digital addiction: Survey

March 25, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

A new survey has revealed that about 60% of children between the age of 5-16 years exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction

PTI

The survey, based on a sample size of 1,000 parents, is conducted by smart parent solution company Baatu Tech [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A new survey has revealed that about 60% of children between the age of 5-16 years exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction, underscoring the urgent need for effective strategies to mitigate these negative effects.

The survey, based on a sample size of 1,000 parents, is conducted by smart parent solution company Baatu Tech.

The survey aims to expose how heightened screen exposure poses various risks, including poor sleep quality, reduced physical activity, social withdrawal, and decreased academic performance.

ALSO READ
Girls avoid internet due to abuse and bias: Report

"A staggering 60% of children exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction, and an overwhelming 85% of parents express difficulties in managing their children's online content consumption," read the survey.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The survey, emphasising on the concerning impact of excessive screen time, highlighted 70-80% of children are surpassing recommended limits daily.

It underscored gaming and social media as the two predominant platforms frequented by children, and raised concerns regarding potential exposure to inappropriate content and its associated implications.

"Only 10% of parents currently utilise parental control features [...] implementing strategies to limit screen time can yield positive outcomes," it added.

