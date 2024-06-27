5G subscriptions in India are expected to account for more than half of all mobile subscriptions by end of 2029, says study  

5G subscriptions in India are expected to account for nearly 65% of all mobile subscriptions by the end of 2029 reaching 840 million. At end of 2023, 5G subscriptions stood at around 119 million, Ericsson Mobility report said.

Regarding user experience, statistics from a leading service provider reveal 97% of all user activities on 5G mid-band achieved a time-to-content of less than 1.5 seconds, compared to 67% on 5G low-band and 38 % on 4G (all bands).

Globally, mobile network data traffic grew 25% year-on-year between the end of March 2023 and the end of March 2024, driven primarily by subscriber migration to later generations and data-intense services, such as video.

Additionally, mobile data traffic is forecast to grow with a compound annual growth rate of about 20% through the end of 2029.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

About a quarter of all mobile network data was handled by 5G by the end of 2023. This is forecast to grow to about 75% by the end of 2029.

In terms of regional growth, North America is forecast to have the highest penetration by the end of 2029, with 90% (or 430 million) of subscriptions expected to be 5G. And while 5G mid-band population coverage outside of mainland China has reached 35% . North America and India have made rapid deployments, topping 85 and 90% mid-band coverage respectively.

Researchers estimate that 5G subscriptions will be close to 5.6 billion by the end of 2029 - with global 5G population coverage beyond mainland China set to double from 40% at the end of 2023 to 80% by the end of 2029.

“The June 2024 Ericsson Mobility Report shows continued strong uptake of 5G subscriptions. Enhanced Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access are the leading use cases, with signs that 5G capabilities are influencing service providers’ Fixed Wireless Access offerings”, Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, said.

The study is based on samples from 310 Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally.