5G smartphone shipments rise in emerging markets, report says

01 October 2021 17:16 IST

Counterpoint noted that major smartphone brands are now prioritising 5G products in their portfolios, which is especially true in emerging markets.

5G smartphone shipments surged in the emerging markets boosted by the launch of affordable smartphone models and growing 5G infrastructure, according to research firm Counterpoint.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Shipments rose to 22.9 million units in the second quarter, 2021 in emerging markets, growing 6.5% from the last quarter.

Advertising

Advertising

The research firm attributed this growth in 5G shipments to the excitement created by the iPhone 12, Apple’s first 5G-capable device, and the launch of affordable 5G phones by other brands like Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and Realme.

Also Read | 5G phones to boost the global smartphone shipments this year

“5G-enabled smartphones are keenly desired by millennials for a better tech lifestyle especially in emerging markets like India," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America told The Hindu.

Counterpoint noted that major smartphone brands are now prioritising 5G products in their portfolios, which is especially true in emerging markets.

"Currently, 90% of Realme’s R&D resources have been converted to develop 5G technology and products. To support the global adoption of 5G products, realme will set up seven 5G R&D centres including India," Sheth added.

Counterpoint estimated that India’s 5G device shipments grew around 76% in the second quarter from the last quarter and it will sustain the momentum through the rest of this year.

“We believe that transformative 5G technology and its accessibility will elevate user experience and lead us to a defined and connected ecosystem. It is extremely relevant for a country like ours since India’s smartphone market is witnessing a tremendous transition, which is likely to continue,” Xiaomi India said.

The research firm expects Southeast Asian nations to see an increase in 5G shipments in the second half of this year. It predicts the shipments to further rise in the next year when major countries in the region put 5G into commercial use.