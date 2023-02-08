5G smartphone shipments in India grew 74% YoY in CY2022: Report

February 08, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

5G smartphone shipments in India grew by 74% with Samsung leading the segment with a 23% market share, followed by OnePlus with a 15% market share, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for CY2022.

The 5G smartphone shipment share increased to 31%, with shipments growing 74% YoY in 2022, around $20Bn value of 5G smartphones being shipped in 2022, the report shared.

And while the overall mobile market in India declined 17%, supply constraints, as well as challenging economic conditions, contributed to a 55% YoY decline in the affordable smartphone segment (sub ₹7000) and 8% YoY decline in the value-for-money smartphone segment (₹ 7000- 25,000).

The report also shared that the premium segment (₹25,000-50,000) and the super-premium segment (₹50,000-1,00,000) saw shipments increasing by 12% and 41% YoY respectively.

Market share

In terms of brand performance Xiaomi took the top spot with 21% market share with its Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 10(2022), and Redmi 10A being the top three models and its sub-brand Poco witnessing a 37% YoY decline in its shipments in 2022. Xiaomi’s 5G smartphone shipments recorded significant 138% YoY growth.

Samsung, with a 19% market share, was the leader in the premium (₹ 25,000-50,000) smartphone segment with a 31% share, its 5G smartphone shipments crossed the 10Mn mark and recorded a 142% YoY growth.

Vivo similarly commanded a 14% market share, with Realme following suit at 14% and Oppo at 10% of the market share.

Apple captured 4% market share with a 17% YoY increase in its shipments with 79% of iPhones shipped being in the super-premium (₹ 50,000-1,00,000) smartphone segment.

Future outlook

For CY2023, CMR estimates the market conditions to remain tough in 1H 2023, with smartphone shipments for the entire year growing in single digit YoY, and with shipments potentially hovering around the 160-165Mn mark.

“We anticipate the tough macro-economic conditions to persist in the first half of the year. The silver lining continues to be the growth in 5G smartphone shipments. It will be a big year for 5G in India. As we move forward, we anticipate smartphone OEMs to bring more affordable 5G smartphones into the market. All of this bodes well and complements the aggressive 5G network deployment by Indian telcos,” said Shipra Sinha, Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).