5G phones to boost the global smartphone shipments this year

It also see the increasing competition in 5G Android market, particularly among Chinese vendors to bring down average selling price of 5G smartphones to $404 by the end of 2025.

5G smartphone shipments will account for more than 40% of the overall smartphone shipments across the globe this year, research firm IDC predicted. It further estimated share of 5G smartphone shipments on the total global volume to grow to 69% in 2025.

The research firm also expected 5G phones to help the overall smartphone shipments grow around 6% this year.

The two largest markets, China and the U.S., will grow this year, despite both countries showing a decline in shipment by about 11% in 2020 due to the pandemic, IDC noted.

"5G development and the success of the recently launched iPhones are expected to boost shipments in 2021," IDC said.

The forecast comes at a time when smartphone, PC and tablet makers are facing a global shortage of chipsets, an essential component in these devices.

"Although this may create some temporary challenges in production, we do not foresee any significant gap as the manufacturers successfully cope with the ramp up," said Sangeetika Srivastava, senior analyst, IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

