December 27, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

If 2023 was the inflection point for 5G, 2024 will see this accelerate even further. 5G has emerged as a catalyst for people to upgrade their smartphones, said Xiaomi India spokesperson to The Hindu.

The Chinese smartphone maker prepares to launch Redmi 13 5G series on 4th January 2024 in India.

“As 5G penetration increases, we will witness a lot more use case scenarios like connected homes and smarter living gain increasing traction,” said Xiaomi.

For Xiaomi, 5G smartphones were among the key sales drivers for the brand in 2023 as it claims over 200% y-o-y growth in the category.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started 2023 with a clear strategy of streamlining our product portfolio, making 5G accessible for everyone, maintaining channel harmony with a focus on offline expansion and enhancing customer experience. The products launched throughout the year, were well received.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Xiaomi India says, with the launch of Redmi 12 series, it started witnessing positive trends in the market at the beginning of Q3, giving way to positivity for the festive season.

Redmi 12 5G was the most shipped 5G smartphone in Q3 2023, Redmi Note 12 became the fastest Android to cross 1 million mark as per Canalys and IDC respectively.

In 2023, Xiaomi said to invest in doubling its promoter count, optimising retail operations, and strengthening relationships across online and offline channels that saw positive results.

It was in the same year that Xiaomi lost its leadership position in India to Samsung and now sits as number two smartphone brand in the country as per Canalys (18%) and Counterpoint (16.6%) Q3, 2023 data.

“We further revitalized our customer support services with AI chatbots and specialized services like Pick Mi Service, and Xiaomi Easy Finance.”

Our commitment is to offer end-to-end premiumization to our consumers ensure that both our products and services meet consumer expectations, said Xiaomi India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.