About 50 startups, including 23 women-led ventures, showcased over 50 products, solutions and platforms on the second day of the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 20.

According to a statement from the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S & T, these innovative products and solutions developed are multi-disciplinary and are sector-agnostic ranging from IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Tech, Blockchain, IoT, Cybersecurity, and SAAS (software as a service).

Some of these products and solutions include electronic-based devices using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT (Internet of Things), Automotive Manufacturing, and Avionics & Defence.

Most of these 50 startups are incubated at incubators supported by government of Karnataka, such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs), and anchored by C-CAMP, IISc. and associations like NASSCOM and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

Products were launched in the presence of Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS.

