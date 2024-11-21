ADVERTISEMENT

50 startups launch sector-agnostic products, solutions at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Updated - November 21, 2024 11:20 am IST - Bengaluru

As many as 23 out of the 50 are women-led ventures

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors visiting stalls at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, in Bengaluru on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

About 50 startups, including 23 women-led ventures, showcased over 50 products, solutions and platforms on the second day of the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement from the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S & T, these innovative products and solutions developed are multi-disciplinary and are sector-agnostic ranging from IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Tech, Blockchain, IoT, Cybersecurity, and SAAS (software as a service).

Some of these products and solutions include electronic-based devices using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT (Internet of Things), Automotive Manufacturing, and Avionics & Defence.

Most of these 50 startups are incubated at incubators supported by government of Karnataka, such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs), and anchored by C-CAMP, IISc. and associations like NASSCOM and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Products were launched in the presence of Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US