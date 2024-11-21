 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

50 startups launch sector-agnostic products, solutions at Bengaluru Tech Summit

As many as 23 out of the 50 are women-led ventures

Published - November 21, 2024 10:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors visiting stalls at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, in Bengaluru on November 20, 2024.

Visitors visiting stalls at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, in Bengaluru on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

About 50 startups, including 23 women-led ventures, showcased over 50 products, solutions and platforms on the second day of the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 20.

According to a statement from the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S & T, these innovative products and solutions developed are multi-disciplinary and are sector-agnostic ranging from IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Tech, Blockchain, IoT, Cybersecurity, and SAAS (software as a service).

Some of these products and solutions include electronic-based devices using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT (Internet of Things), Automotive Manufacturing, and Avionics & Defence.

Most of these 50 startups are incubated at incubators supported by government of Karnataka, such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs), and anchored by C-CAMP, IISc. and associations like NASSCOM and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

Products were launched in the presence of Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS.

Published - November 21, 2024 10:28 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / technology (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.