3.17 lakh cybercrimes in India in just 18 months, says govt

The Ministry of Home Affairs operationalised the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on August 30, 2019 to provide a centralised mechanism to the citizens for online reporting of all types of cybercrime incidents.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

A total of over 3.17 lakh cybercrimes and 5,771 FIRs were registered online through a centralised portal in the last 18 months -- a sizeable number of them in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Ministry of Home Affairs operationalised the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on August 30, 2019 to provide a centralised mechanism to the citizens for online reporting of all types of cybercrime incidents, with a special focus on cybercrimes against women and children.

Also Read | India’s cyber defenses breached and reported; govt. yet to fix it

"As per the data maintained, since its inception 3,17,439 cybercrime incidents and 5,771 FIRs have been registered up to February 28, 2021 in the country which includes, 21,562 cybercrime incidents and 87 FIRs in Karnataka and 50,806 cybercrime incidents and 534 FIRs in Maharashtra," he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action thereon are handled by the state and Union Territory law enforcement agency concerned as per the provisions of the law.

Also Read | Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre

The MHA holds regular interactions with the state and UTs and advises them to expedite the disposal of cybercrime incidents reported with special emphasis on those relating to women and children, he said.