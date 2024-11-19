27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit inaugurated

Karnataka, which has unveiled a Global Capability Centre (GCC) policy, will set up Global Innovation Districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi as a continued part of the GCC policy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on November 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Bengaluru innovation district will aid in establishing GCC. It will be part of knowledge, health and innovation cities being planned. Being in close proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, the Bengaluru centre will help foster innovation and research,” the Chief Minister said after inauguration of the three-day 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Technology Unbound - Uniting Global Innovation, Creating Impact for the World.

The event is billed as the largest of its kind in Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The GCC will get its manpower from a large pool of engineering talent and AI professionals, which Karnataka boasts of in large number,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Kochanahalli to strengthen Karnataka’s position in global semiconductor industry.

He said that a balanced regional development is taking place in the State with Fintech in Mangaluru, EVs and drone development in Dharwad, and a PCB cluster in Mysuru. While focusing on Bengaluru, the strength of the other regions is being harnessed. Between 2022 and 2023, Karnataka has seen an increase in start-ups by 18.2%. With 3,036 start-ups, Karnataka ranks first in the country and accounts for 8.7% of total startups in India, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar pointed out that Karnataka is ranked first in NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index while the State is India’s largest chip designer and a key hub for machine tool manufacturing and chip design, with over 85 fabless chip design houses. “The State supplies 52% of India’s biotech workforce. Karnataka is also a global leader in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality sectors, and by 2025, we will train 25,000 students, with nearly 70% of the workforce being creative professionals.”

Infra push

Stating that the rapid growth of Bengaluru has brought with it many issues, he said, “We need to fix them before the city bursts at its seams. I will guarantee you that I will spare no effort in fixing Bengaluru. In a short span of time, we have launched many mega projects to improve ease of living and ease of business in Bengaluru. Tunnel project and Bengaluru Business Corridor (known as PRR earlier). The PRR project was gathering dust for more than a decade. We have kickstarted the project, and the work will start in six months. This project will solve traffic congestion in the city to a large extent. It will significantly help businesses on Outer Ring Road.”

Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology Priyank Kharge, and Member of Parliament and Commissioner for Start-ups and the Digital Economy, The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Germany, were among those present.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO & Co-Founder of Swiggy, was recognised for building one of Karnataka’s earliest and most inspiring startups. Texas Instruments India was honoured for its remarkable entry, and its 40th year of presence in Bengaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.