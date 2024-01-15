2024, the year media contends with AI disruption: Reuters report 

January 15, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

With Search Generative Experiences (SGE) set to take off and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots that could offer faster and more intuitive access to information, 2024 could be a challenging year of news organisations, says a new report on media trends released by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ) at the University of Oxford.

Titled ‘Journalism, Media and Technology Trends and Predictions 2024’, the report, authored by Nic Newman, Senior Research associate at RISJ, is based on a survey of over 300 editors, CEOs and digital executives from 56 countries and territories, who were asked about the major trends and challenges they expected to face in 2024. While nearly half (47%) of them were “confident about the prospects for journalism in the year ahead”, 12% expressed low confidence.

Their major concerns were rising costs, declining advertising revenue, and slowing subscription growth, along with increasing legal and physical harassment in a highly polarised environment. Reasons for optimism included hope that elections in several major democracies and sporting events such as the Olympics would boost consumption and engagement.

For two-thirds (63%), a critical concern was the sharp decline in referrals from social media sites. As per data cited in the report, traffic to news sites from Facebook fell 48% in 2023, with traffic declining by 27% from X and 10% from Instagram. On Twitter, “the removal of headlines from publisher posts — making it harder to distinguish them from other content sources — has sharply diminished its value as a source of intelligence and traffic,” the report noted. “Both Facebook and X/Twitter as a place for traffic — or even news consumption — are pretty much dead for news organisations in India,” said an editor cited in the survey.

With declining social media referrals making the job of audience engagement teams “more demanding than ever”, publishers believed the best way to “engage next-generation audiences” was to “up their game in short-form video” and drive more referrals from WhatsApp, LinkedIn and “relatively new sources of traffic such as Google Discover. About 77% of publishers said they would build “direct links with consumers via websites, apps, newsletters, and podcasts — channels over which they have more control.” A key alternative publishers were looking to focus on was WhatsApp’s broadcast channel functionality, with outlets such as the New York Times and Daily Mail having already amassed millions of followers by launching several channels.

Adding to the problem of declining referral traffic is the growing integration of AI in search engines, especially Search Generative Experiences (SGE), which “serve direct answers to queries rather than provide the traditional list of links to websites.” Apart from search, “a proliferation of conversational AI assistants built into computers, mobile phones, and even cars will change the way we discover content of all types.”

In this context, 2024 could see a rise in copyright battles as publishers fight for compensation for “any loss of traffic and revenue resulting from AI powerhouses such as OpenAI and Google training their systems on historic data or delivering real-time news.” By 2023-end, globally about half of top publishers had already stopped allowing big AI platforms to access their content, ranging from 80% of top publishers in the U.S. to less than 20% in Mexico. “By removing permission, publishers are in a better position to male deals with the platforms,” the report noted.

On the impact of Generative AI, news executives highlighted “back-end automation tasks (56%) such as transcription and copyediting as a top priority, followed by recommender systems (37%), the creation of content (28%) with human oversight, and commercial uses (27%). About 22% felt AI may be used to support investigations or in fact-checking and verification. Many publications have also begun experimenting with “AI-driven headlines optimised for search, which are then checked by editors” and AI-driven summarisation (adding bullet points at the top of articles), which increased overall engagement.

Other growing uses of AI in news media included translation of articles, generation of images and graphics, article generation, AI presenters and newsreaders, and even TV channel generation, with the report citing the example of NewsGPT, “an experimental 24-hour television service where all the stories and presenters are generated by AI, without any human intervention.”

2024 would also see the appointment of more senior editorial figures to coordinate AI activities and strategy, the report said, “with 16% having already done so and a further 24% actively planning to do so.” A related approach pursued by publishers was to build AI Labs “to lead experimentation and coordinate learning across publications and countries.” While some respondents were concerned that a flood of “unreliable synthetic content” could further erode public trust in all information, the report, however, concluded on an optimistic note, predicting that 2024 will be a year “when we start to react and build a vision for journalism in the era of AI and how humans and machines can productively coexist.”