20% of surveyed breach data incidents traced back to India, says report

March 02, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

A study of 1,335 breach data incidents that were made public from November 2021 to October 2022 revealed that 20% of the total exposed records could be traced to India, as per a report by the exposure management company Tenable.

143 of 1,335 global breaches took place in the Asia Pacific region and Japan, while India made up around 20% of the total 2.29 billion records exposed globally, according to Tenable’s 2022 Threat Landscape Report.

“In India, 33% of the attackers were a result of ransomware, while 17% of cyberattacks were due to unsecured databases,” the report added.

The firm warned that a number of breaches were caused by companies failing to apply security patches to vulnerable services, meaning that attackers were targeting security loopholes that sometimes went as far back as 2017.

Specifically, Tenable pointed to high-severity flaws in Microsoft Exchange and VPN solutions from Fortinet, Citrix and Pulse Secure that users were yet to address.

“We issued this same warning in 2020 and in 2021. Yet, two years later, such flaws remain one of the biggest risks in the vulnerability landscape. Unpatched vulnerabilities provide attackers with the most cost-effective and straightforward way to gain initial access into or elevate privileges within organisations. Don’t wait,” said Satnam Narang, senior staff research engineer at Tenable.