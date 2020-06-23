10 winners of Android Developer Challenge

Machine Learning-based apps have been helping users find words faster in Gmail. They have helped to automatically caption videos or podcasts.

To advance the use of ML technology, Google launched Android Developer Challenge last year.

On Monday, the search giant announced 10 winners of the challenge, and said it is launching their apps for download.

These apps were built by individual developers, and not Google. Among the ten winning apps, three were built by individual developers based in India.

The apps’ use range from assisting farmer diagnose plant disease to users analysing their snoring and coughing to sleep better.

AgriFarm helps farmers detect plant diseases and prevent major damage in fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, corn and potatoes. Built by developer in Balochisan, Pakistan.

AgroDoc helps farmers diagnose plant disease and make treatment plans. Built by Navneet Krishn based in Kochi, India.

Eskke simplifies mobile money management for people in the Congo, letting them transfer money, pay bills, and buy subscriptions and essential airtime for sending SMS. Built by David Mumbere Kathoh from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Leepi helps students learn hand gestures and symbols for American Sign Language. Developed by Prince Patel from Bengaluru, India.

MixPose is a live streaming app that gives yoga teachers and fitness professionals the opportunity to teach, track alignment, make sure you’re in the correct pose, and give real-time feedback. Developed by Peter Ma from San Francisco, USA.

Pathfinder could help people with visual impairments navigate complex situations by identifying and calculating the trajectories of objects moving in their path. Developed by Colin Shelton, based in Addison, USA.

Snore & Cough helps you identify and analyse snoring and coughing, so you can listen to and send recordings from a night’s sleep. Built by Ethan Fan from Mountain View, USA.

Stila pairs with a wearable device, like the Fitbit wristband or a device running on Wear OS by Google, to monitor, track and help manage the body’s stress levels. Developed by Yingdin Wing from Munich, Germany.

Trashly makes recycling easier. Just point the on-device camera at an item, and through object detection, the app identifies and classifies plastic and paper cups, bags, bottles, etc. Built by Elvin Rakhmankulov from Chicago, USA.

UnoDogs helps owners better support their pet’s wellness, providing customized information and fitness programs. Developed by Chinmany Mishra from New Delhi, India.