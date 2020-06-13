Tech whizzes from India shine at Virtual Shell Eco-Marathon Asia Off-Track Awards

Four teams from India have won awards in the Virtual Shell Eco-Marathon Asia Off-Track Awards. This includes Team Eco Titans from VIT University, Team Pravega from the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Team DTU E-Supermileage from the Delhi Technological University, and Team Inferno from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology. The on-track event was cancelled due to the pandemic this year and students were evaluated online for the off-track awards in categories such as Technical Innovation, Vehicle Design (Prototype and Urban Concept), Communications, Safety and Circular Economy. Winners received $3000 as prize money each.

Students from VIT won the Communications Award for their attempts at integrating elements such as cross-nation seminars, exhibitions, rallies, radio segments and social media outreach, into mainstream communication, and team Pravega won the Circular Economy Award for creating an eco-friendly prototype made from 100% bamboo fabric combined with glass fibre and powered by electrical energy. Students from Delhi won the Vehicle Design Award for their aerodynamic and fuel-efficient vehicle design. The team from Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology waked away with the Safety Award for their approach to safety including standardised protocols for drivers, vehicle transportation, and risk assessments.