Watch | The world's most expensive fossil ever sold

A video on the T-Rex fossil that was recently sold for record breaking $31.8 million

The fossil, nicknamed Stan, is one of the most complete specimens of a T-Rex fossil in the world. It was recently sold for a record $31.8 million by Christie's in New York.

The fossil stands 13 feet high and 40 feet long, with puncture marks in the skull and neck that experts believe show evidence of fights with fellow T-Rexes.

This sale broke the previous record set by a specimen called Sue that was sold for $8.4 million in 1997 by Sotheby's to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.