Sunday Quiz: What are some of the good things that happened in 2020?
This past year wasn’t all bad.
1. 2020 has been a relatively good year for wildlife. On February 29, in a groundbreaking scientific breakthrough, two highly endangered animal cubs were born through in-vitro fertilisation and embryo transfer into a surrogate mother at the Columbus Zoo. IVF had to be done as it was important to maintain a strong lineage, due to the lack of genetic variability in the available specimens. Though this might seem like cheating nature, it helps these cheaters prosper. What cubs were these that are destined to run at high speeds?
1. In April, following an extensive lockdown and almost complete shutdown of traffic and factories, the levels of air pollution in places including Jalandhar, Punjab, dropped drastically. This led to a certain event, photographs of which went viral with the hashtag ‘#NatureIsHealing’. What could people in Jalandhar see for the first time in ages?
1. This service was created by Eric Yuan, a teenager who hated the 10-hour train journeys to his university on Monday mornings. He wanted to create a platform where he could visit his girlfriend minus the travel. His daydreaming then led to what is now a billion-dollar app that every other student, teacher and amateur quizzer uses almost on a daily basis. What app is this?
1. 2020 was historic because, for the first time ever, a non-English work of art won the highest accolades on the global stage. The work was inspired by the experience of its creator Bong Joon-Ho, who used to work as a tuition teacher for the children of a rich couple in Seoul. He imagined what would happen if a tutor like him became devious and tried to trick his wealthy employers. What work is this and what did it win?
1. To promote inclusion and diversity, an American company launched a box with diverse skin colours, for children to accurately colour themselves into the world. Called ‘Colors of the World’, it includes 24 new items designed to mirror and represent over 40 different skin tones. Intended to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves, what items were these that we all used to love as kids?
1. In June, Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened and performed its first concert since the lockdown to a live audience. The 2,292 seats were filled with members who swayed to the music of Puccini performed by the UceLi String Quartet. At the end of the concert, the audience members were donated to healthcare workers who had been fighting the virus. Who were the audience members, who we know enjoyed the music thanks to work done by J.C. Bose in 1915?
1. This company donated £1.5 million to the British Film Institute, the U.K.’s Film and TV Charity's coronavirus fund and the Producers Guild of India. The fund mainly covers the wages of many freelancers whose work has driven the content that provided us with endless entertainment during lockdown. What company is this that has been responsible for the habit of ‘binge watching’ becoming a norm?
1. Bilal Göregen is a visually-impaired Turkish musician. A YouTube user recorded a video of him performing a popular Finnish song called ‘Ievan polkka’ while playing a darbuka. The video was uploaded in 2019 but became a viral sensation in October 2020 when a Twitter user added an animal vibing to his playing. What animal, which is fittingly the king of the Internet, was added to the video, which was voted best meme of 2020?
1. In 2020 SpaceX made history by becoming the first private entity to successfully send astronauts to space on behalf of NASA. This was achieved by employing a reusable spacecraft that was initially designed as a cargo aircraft propelled by SuperDraco engines. The spacecraft is named after a creature that is known as ‘Puff’ in a song by Peter, Paul and Mary. After what mythical animal that is supposed to breathe fire is the spacecraft named?
1. Odisha’s Gahirmatha Beach is the State’s only marine wildlife sanctuary. It separates the Bhitarkanika Mangroves from the Bay of Bengal. This beach is globally renowned for the phenomenon of arribada where a huge number of females of a certain species visit the beach at the same time to carry out an important life function. In April 2020, after nearly seven years of negligible sightings, thousands of specimens landed on the beach, much to the delight of animal lovers. What animals were these that are named after the green colour of their shells?