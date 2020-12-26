Sunday Quiz: What are some of the good things that happened in 2020?

1. 2020 was historic because, for the first time ever, a non-English work of art won the highest accolades on the global stage. The work was inspired by the experience of its creator Bong Joon-Ho, who used to work as a tuition teacher for the children of a rich couple in Seoul. He imagined what would happen if a tutor like him became devious and tried to trick his wealthy employers. What work is this and what did it win?