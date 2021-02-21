Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. On January 21, 1958, the CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) symbol was commissioned in protest against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment. Designed by Gerald Holtom, the symbol is a super-imposition of the flag semaphore for the characters ‘N’ and ‘D’ (nuclear disarmament). The symbol became popular and took on global prominence when it was used in the American anti-war movement in the 1960s. Also known as ‘chickenfoot’ because of the way it looks, how better do we know the CND symbol?
1. This symbol was first seen in seventh-century BCE Egypt as a representation of the plant silphium, which was a popular herbal contraceptive of that time. The plant was so popular that it was depicted on official currencies, became over-cultivated and went extinct by 1 CE. The symbol looks exactly like the seed of this plant, but nowadays we use it to signify something else. And as any school pupil will tell you, the symbol looks nothing like the actual thing it’s supposed to represent now. What symbol is this that is denoted online with a symbol and a number?
1. This symbol comes from ancient Chinese culture from as far back as 1400 BCE. It depicts the notion that cosmology and the universe are composed of interrelated, interdependent, and sometimes opposing, but always complementary forces. It signifies that everything that exists in this world is composed of both dark and light forces, of male and female aspects, and positive and negative energies. How do we know this symbol of cosmic balance?
1. This symbol represents the Latin conjunction ‘et’. It is thought to have been invented in Ancient Rome by the personal secretary of Cicero to speed up his writing process. He invented a system of abbreviations, of which this symbol became the most popular. At one time, it concluded the English alphabet (after A-Z). It was omitted in the 20th century, but has become more popular nowadays thanks to online use. What symbol is this?
1. This symbol was made by combining the runes (ancient Scandinavian alphabet) for two letters, ‘H’ and ‘B’. These stood for Harald Blåtand, a king who ruled Denmark in the 10th century CE. The symbol represents a modern-day technology that connects multiple electronic devices. This king was chosen because he persevered and succeeded in connecting multiple Scandinavian countries. Which technology’s symbol is this?
1. This symbol, which nowadays is found all around us, indicates that you can activate or deactivate a device. This could be on multiple items including switches, buttons and touch-screens. The symbol was created by superimposing the numerals ‘0’ and ‘1’, which represent the binary system used by system engineers. What is this symbol that is simply a line and a circle?
1. This symbol was introduced on U.K. roads in 1934 as a distinguishing feature that gives priority to pedestrians. The symbol uses alternating contrasting colours so that it can be seen clearly from a distance. Its interesting name is attributed to a British MP (later prime minister), James Callaghan, who on seeing one remarked that it looked like a particular African animal. What symbol is this?
1. These two symbols that are found everywhere nowadays actually come from space. These were the representations for two planets, Mars and Venus, by the Ancient Greeks. The symbols are supposed to represent Mars’s shield and spear and Venus’s hand mirror. Carl Linnaeus was actually the first in recorded history to use these symbols to represent different properties of his botanical specimens. What are these symbols used to denote in the modern age?
1. The technical name for this symbol is a ‘lemniscate’, and it has been in use for hundreds of years in religious works of art. Fittingly, it was English clergyman and mathematician John Wallis who used it first in 1655 to denote a very specific and interesting concept in mathematics. It is thought that he derived it from a variant form of the Roman numeral for 1,000. Nowadays drawn as a sideways eight, what is this symbol known as?
1. The earliest evidence of this symbol being used to denote this function is on an ancient Neo-Assyrian tablet, more than 2,000 years old. Here, two vertical lines are used in a table of synonyms to denote repeated text. The word we use to describe this symbol comes from the Tuscan language, where it means ‘as said’. What symbol is this?