Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Born on April 19, 1912, Glenn T. Seaborg was an American chemist who was awarded a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his role in helping discover 10 elements. He was a scientist at Berkley and was advisor on nuclear policies to 10 U.S. Presidents. Yuri Oganessian, Russian physicist, was the director of the Flerov Laboratory. They played a vital role in the world of chemistry towards populating the periodic table. How uniquely have they been rewarded?
1. This metal is the only registered antibacterial metal (9.9% of Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria die within two hours of coming into contact with this metal) and is also one of the only two non-silvery metals in the world. One of these is gold. What is the other, which is also an excellent conductor of heat and electricity?
1. Bee stings can be soothed by applying milk of magnesia or bicarbonate of soda. This involves a very basic concept in Chemistry. What reaction does this involve and what does this tell us about bee stings?
1. This chemical causes stored fat to migrate into the bloodstream and leaves higher reserves of glycogen in the liver and muscles. This means that athletes would be able to burn fat for the bulk of their performance and be able to use the glycogen only when they most need it, extending their performance. Due to its properties, this substance was banned from the Olympics between 1984 and 2004. However, it was finally removed. One of the reasons was the substance is commonly found in many food and drink items and was likely to lead to false charges of doping. What is this?
1. This item is known to have survived, unspoilt for millennia. Archaeologists have discovered containers of this substance in pyramids and found them to be perfectly edible. The long-life of this product is because of many factors: the high sugar content and high acidity discourages a lot of bacteria. Finally, in the process through which it is created, hydrogen peroxide, an antiseptic, is produced. This is why many civilisations have used it as medicine as well. What is this amazing product?
1. In 1856, 18-year-old student William Perkin was given a task by his professor to synthesise quinine. He failed at doing so but when cleaning the flask with alcohol he discovered a purplish blue substance which he called aniline. He patented it and sold it under a different name — Mauveine. What was this the very first of and what colour did it give?
1. This molecule happens to be flame retardant because, when heated, the phosphate-rich structure removes water and forms a flame-resistant carbon residue. Further, the nitrogen bases release ammonia which forms a protective shield that resists the flames. Scientists are now experimenting on coating substances with this molecule to make them flame retardant. If this results in flame-retardant clothing, then people will have this molecule on the inside and outside! What is this hardy molecule that seems essential for survival?
1. Jean-Frédéric Joliot and ___ _____ were husband and wife who won the 1935 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on artificially producing radioactive isotopes. That is, they took substances that were not radioactive and produced radioactive isotopes by bombarding them with alpha particles. Who was Jean-Frédéric’s wife and why was it natural that this was their field of work?
1. Linus Pauling is known to be the only person in the world, as of 2019, to have won two Nobel Prizes by himself. He won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discoveries that had implications in multiple fields, including playing a key role in the discovery of DNA. His second Nobel, which was not awarded for science, was related to a very important activity. What was this Nobel and why was it awarded to Pauling?
1. This person studied Chemistry at Oxford and worked as research chemist for four years, while also studying to become a Barrister. He created history when elected as Prime Minister. He was also the first (and as of 2020, the only) PM of their country to have an undergraduate degree in Science. Who is this who specialised in X-ray crystallography?
