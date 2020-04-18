Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This chemical causes stored fat to migrate into the bloodstream and leaves higher reserves of glycogen in the liver and muscles. This means that athletes would be able to burn fat for the bulk of their performance and be able to use the glycogen only when they most need it, extending their performance. Due to its properties, this substance was banned from the Olympics between 1984 and 2004. However, it was finally removed. One of the reasons was the substance is commonly found in many food and drink items and was likely to lead to false charges of doping. What is this?