Watch | Smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

A video on smart helmets introduced by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for COVID-19 screening

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced smart helmets for COVID-19 screening. They were launched as part of the 'Mission zero' initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Smart helmets are portable thermo-scanners. The thermal camera on the helmet can screen upto 13 people at a time and around 200 people in a minute. They are now being used to screen people in high-density areas such as slums.

