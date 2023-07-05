  • Zaporizhzhya NPP is located southwest of Zaporizhzhia city, along the Dnieper river. It has six VVER-1000 reactors for a total power generation capacity of 6 GW.
  • The Bellona report evaluated the risk of different types of accidents at the facility based on different types of damage sustained. In the worst case scenario, the containment is completely damaged and a projectile strikes a reactor while it is generating power.
  • If the reactors have been shut for a few months, the iodine-131 will have almost completely decayed, removing an important threat. If a reactor has been in cold-shutdown – i.e. shutdown and the primary circuit is almost at atmospheric pressure – then the chances of an explosive leak also drop.