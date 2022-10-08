You can see the Draconid meteor shower today. Here is how to watch.

The October full moon coincides with the annual Draconid meteor shower.

Arkatapa Basu
October 08, 2022 13:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Draconid meteor shower will make an appearance in the night sky on October 8-9. Image for representation only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stargazers will be delighted to know that the annual Draconid meteor shower will make an appearance in the night sky today. The meteor shower originates from the periodic comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Draconidsare named after the constellation Draco, where they seemingly come from. The meteor showers will be visible throughout tonight and will appear brightest right after sunset.

Meteor showers are caused by the passing of a comet. The debris from the comet burns up while entering the Earth’s atmosphere putting up a spectacular show of streaks of light in the night sky.

Coinciding with the meteor shower is the Hunter’s Moon— the first full moon of October. Though the moon’s brightness may outshine the meteor shower, it will be clearly visible from areas of low light pollution through a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be visible as faint streaks of light to the naked eye.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
science (general)
astronomy
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app