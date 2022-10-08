Science

You can see the Draconid meteor shower today. Here is how to watch.

The Draconid meteor shower will make an appearance in the night sky on October 8-9. Image for representation only.

The Draconid meteor shower will make an appearance in the night sky on October 8-9. Image for representation only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stargazers will be delighted to know that the annual Draconid meteor shower will make an appearance in the night sky today. The meteor shower originates from the periodic comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

The Draconidsare named after the constellation Draco, where they seemingly come from. The meteor showers will be visible throughout tonight and will appear brightest right after sunset.

Meteor showers are caused by the passing of a comet. The debris from the comet burns up while entering the Earth’s atmosphere putting up a spectacular show of streaks of light in the night sky.

Coinciding with the meteor shower is the Hunter’s Moon— the first full moon of October. Though the moon’s brightness may outshine the meteor shower, it will be clearly visible from areas of low light pollution through a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

It will be visible as faint streaks of light to the naked eye.


