Watch | World's wettest place sees decreasing rainfall patterns

26 February 2021 11:36 IST

A video on the decreasing rainfall trend in the wettest place on Earth.

Until a few decades ago, Cherrapunji, in Meghalaya was the wettest place on earth. However, Mawsynram, also a town in the same state, recently surpassed Cherrapunji in this feat. A recent study, published in Environmental Research Letters, looked at the rainfall pattern in the past 119 years. The researchers found a decreasing trend at Cherrapunji and nearby areas.

